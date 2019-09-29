I voted for Gov. Kevin Stitt, and I expected him to do a lot of good things for Oklahoma.
But trying to make up the state’s shortage of money by taking it from the Indian tribes is not a good or acceptable idea.
The tribes finally have a good thing going for them. The casinos provide tax money and jobs for the state that it would otherwise not have.
And tribes take care of their members, providing health care, dental and eye services.
So leave the Indians alone. This is reminiscent of white men again trying to break treaties.
