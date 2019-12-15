Gov. Kevin Stitt's announcement that he is going to fix something that isn't broken by re-writing the gaming compacts of Oklahoma Indian tribes will result in a loss of employment opportunities, funding for extended health care, road and highway expansion, billions of dollars to public education and numerous other financial needs of our state.
Stitt is looking for supporters in his efforts to alienate the tribes without considering the impact it will have on citizens of Oklahoma. The public should analyze his proposal and be skeptical. Look at the financial damage it would do to our state.
The many projects supported by the tribes have been unfunded by state budgets for the past eight years. I doubt we would want to go back and experience the loss of all the benefits we enjoy from monies received from the Oklahoma tribes.
The governor has made a business mistake by announcing his disregard for the generosity of the great Oklahoma tribes.
Let's hope he will reconsider his position before it becomes gridlocked and lost.
