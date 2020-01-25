I am much concerned about Gov. Kevin Stitt's urgency to access money from tribal treasuries. I am neither a tribal member nor a gambler, but I see signs where our Indian friends are doing their best to help the state of Oklahoma make progress and to serve all.
I believe as tribes have grown and progressed, they are putting their funds to good use, and we all see the benefit. That is not always so with our state government.
We know Stitt didn't make the compacts agreement, but I can't believe it is his privilege to break it or threaten to sue. That is costing the state. That's hurting Oklahomans, both Native American and non-tribal.
As hard as he is saying it is for Oklahoma, I can't accept this. It seems to be as much for Stitt as it is for the state. He is hurting himself, I'm afraid.
I ask Gov. Stitt to do himself and our state a favor by doing the best he can. Show us what can be achieved with what the state has to work with, even if he doesn't think it may be a lot. Then he has two more years to make Oklahoma a top 10 state.
He doesn't need to be in such a big hurry. Even Rome wasn't built in a day.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video