I just read the story in the Tulsa World about Kevin Stitt, and what a story (“’He dreams big, but he delivers’: How Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s background as Gateway CEO shapes his governing style,” Sept. 1)!
It seems the governor is a baker, and this story was also well baked. The reporter failed to mention some inconvenient facts.
Under Stitt, Gateway mortgage was not only listed in the top 15 shadiest lenders but was also banned in the state of Georgia for life.
He is trying to evict Oklahoma Regents for Higher Education Chancellor Glen Johnson, the man who earned the "Exceptional Leader" award last year by the state's regents for higher education.
Stitt has a habit of placing outsiders in positions other than their fields of expertise. He is pressuring for a "negotiation" with the state tribes to ensure the state receives a greater percentage of casino earnings.
Under Stitt, we will soon be able to take our children to the park knowing that any adult there could be carrying an unregistered firearm that they have no training to use.
Of course there is more, but this nearly full page tribute was a real story.
Sharon McGovern, Tulsa
Editor’s note: A 2009 consent agreement barred Stitt and his company, Gateway Mortgage Group, from doing business in Georgia. The Gateway ban was permanent; Stitt agree to not do business in the state for five years. Stitt has said the sanctions have been lifted against the company.
