Gov. Kevin Stitt's decision to open businesses is dangerous. He is showing no respect for our health care heroes who are stressed out.
Stitt is now blaming God for the virus instead of Satan.
Since President Donald Trump believes Clorox injected or ingested by humans will kill the virus, let me be the first recipient.
Perhaps Stitt can do the honors. Our health care heroes deserve rest and respect.
Nola J. Robinson, Sperry
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO