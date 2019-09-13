Churches arm, train congregants in wake of mass shootings

In this July 21, 2019 photo, Trainees Chris Graves (left) and Bryan Hetherington participate in a security training session at Fellowship of the Parks campus in Haslet, Texas. An industry has sprung up following mass shootings at houses of worship around the country to train civilians to protect their churches with the techniques and equipment of law enforcement. TONY GUTIERREZ/Associated Press

 Tony Gutierrez

Oh please! Stop blaming mentally ill people for gun violence. Stop giving people with mental illness a bad name.

You are not a medical professional. These violent perpetrators of mass murder are not mentally ill.

They are living, working and melding into our cities unnoticed. They function on a day-to-day basis. They are capable of making decisions.

They are perfectly capable of strategic planning, surveying, targeting, coordinating and executing these violent events.

They are not mentally ill; they are evil, misguided, hateful, ill-tempered, perverted, violent, hate-filled people.

Their actions are influenced and stimulated by hateful speech, hateful print and other hateful media and sometimes by family or social persuasion.

It is the availability of the murder weapon that offers the opportunity of mass murder to these misguided individuals.

Call it what it is. Don't call it mental illness.

