A quote from the columnist Michael Gerson column published on Sept. 24:
“Many on the right justify support for Trump because his corruption and dehumanization are less important than saving lives from abortion (“Single-issue politics warp our judgment.”).
The Tulsa World would not have printed such inflammatory language about President Obama, nor would most of your readers have wished for that.
Why must you continually foist such unpleasant people on us?
Denny Kaufman, Tulsa
