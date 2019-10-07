Washington plunges into Trump impeachment investigation

President Donald Trump listens during a multilateral meeting on Venezuela at the InterContinental New York Barclay hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

A quote from the columnist Michael Gerson column published on Sept. 24:

“Many on the right justify support for Trump because his corruption and dehumanization are less important than saving lives from abortion (“Single-issue politics warp our judgment.”).

The Tulsa World would not have printed such inflammatory language about President Obama, nor would most of your readers have wished for that.

Why must you continually foist such unpleasant people on us?

Denny Kaufman, Tulsa

