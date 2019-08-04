I was encouraged to read Elizabeth Duncklee Pariseau's letter to the editor, bemoaning the reckless cutting down of trees in midtown for development purposes and asking for some kind of ordinance concerning their removal ("City needs to better preserve trees when considering zoning overlays," July 21).
I had just sent my own letter detailing the same concern to the mayor's office after reading an article about the multiple — and critical — benefits of trees.
My concern has been in place for years.
It reached a fever pitch in Tulsa watching developers and homeowners irrevocably change the Brookside neighborhood, which is becoming a neighborhood of enormous new homes sitting on otherwise empty lots; empty because all of the magnificent 50- to 100-year-old oaks, pecan trees, and stately old, established decorative trees are scrapped off so that 4,500-plus square-foot houses can be built.
My letter was also a plea for Tulsa to implement a policy or ordinance requiring property owners get permission before removing old, established trees.
The mayor's office responded that "...private property owners have the right to maintain their property and make the decision to remove trees as needed or desired..." The response also noted the city has landscape regulations tied to a comprehensive plan including green initiatives.
I appreciate the sentiment, but homeowners must ask permission to erect a small shed in their backyards. Surely, a tree, which takes decades to grow and provides life-sustaining benefits to all other living things, is equally deserving of our oversight and protection.
