Ongoing Tulsa World coverage of an important Oklahoma abortion law continues to describe the relevant abortion method in stunningly euphemistic terms.
The Unborn-Child Protection-from-Dismemberment-Abortion Act deals with what happens to a baby; the World’s coverage pretends the baby does not exist.
The law, which has been the subject of recent court decisions, defines an abortion method used when the baby is between 12- and 24-weeks-old.
Even among pro-abortion justices on the U.S. Supreme Court there has been grudging support for the logic of treating dismemberment abortion the same as partial-birth abortion, which the court prohibited in a landmark 2007 decision.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the Gonzales case wrote that dismemberment abortion “could equally be characterized as ‘brutal,’…, involving as it does ‘tear(ing) (a fetus) apart’ and ‘ripp(ing) off’ its limbs, . . .”
The World’s description of this abortion method?
“…suction is used to remove the contents of the uterus, followed by the use of forceps and then more suction until the uterus is emptied.” ("Tulsa abortion provider appeals lower court ruling that bans standard method of abortion in Oklahoma," Oct. 4)
How might the World report if a woman 15-weeks pregnant were in a car that was hit by a drunk driver, and her baby were killed in the crash? “Contents of the uterus…”?
The Tulsa World’s motto, printed on its editorial page, ends with these words: “…publish and conceal not.”
Having abandoned that principle in favor of trying to hide the reality about abortion, a more fitting adage would be, “There are none so blind as those who will not see.”
Tony Lauinger, Tulsa
Editor's Note: Tony Lauinger is the state chairman of Oklahomans for Life.
