Democrats need to fight off accusations of socialism.
As the presidential race heats up, the accusations that candidates like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are "socialists" is ratcheting up. President Trump calls them socialists and communists to scare people in many tweets, campaign rallies and other political advertisements.
Universal health care, progressive taxation, tuition free education and other social benefits are things enjoyed by nearly the entire developed capitalist world. Anything that helps the general public is labeled as socialist by the Republicans.
I guess that means Japan, United Kingdom, Norway, Sweden, Germany, France, Singapore, Canada, Italy, Spain, Austria, Finland and the rest of the NATO alliance are socialist countries.
They have all have universal health care, more progressive tax structures, education benefits and other social benefits that Republicans are trying to convince you makes you a communist.
Democratic leadership needs to fight this in a more productive way. Many Republican voters I speak with don't seem to be aware that the rest of the world has these benefits that are being withheld by a single political party.
Show voters that every capitalist country on Earth has these things, and then challenge them to think about exactly who and what they are voting for.
By voting against these issues, who benefits? Wall Street? CEOs?
It seems clear to me that normal Americans aren't the ones benefiting from these policies, but Republicans are doing an excellent job scaring voters into believing they are communists if they support them.
Editor's note: Sen. Bernie Sanders identifies himself as a democratic socialist.
