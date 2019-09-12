Considering Big Pharma’s participation in thousands of opioid deaths, obviously we cannot rely on our public health agencies and other medical leadership to protect us from greed before the damage is done.
I refer to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Food and Drug Administration and public health agencies and medical and dental trade associations, even at the local level.
Since 1950, they have all been saying we need to add fluoride to our drinking water to make our teeth healthier. Tulsa has been adding toxic fluoridation chemicals to the water since 1953.
City leaders have ignored more than 50 scientific studies showing damaged brain development from fluoride exposure, including lowered IQ of offspring when their pregnant mothers had fluoridated water.
The most recent study, published Aug. 19 in JAMA Pediatrics, the world’s most prestigious medical journal, is further recognition that fluoride can be as harmful as lead in early brain development.
Fluoridation must go.
John Mueller, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: The JAMA Pediatrics article on Aug. 19 was titled “Is Fluoride Potentially Neurotoxic?” It was an analysis of existing Canadian research on IQ scores of children from women who drank fluoridated water while pregnant.
It contained an editor’s note explaining the reason for publication, stating it “was not easy.” It further stated: “This study is neither the first, nor will it be the last, to test the association between prenatal fluoride exposure and cognitive development. We hope that purveyors and consumers of these findings are mindful of that as the implications of this study are debated in the public arena.”
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video
New Cherokee Nation principal chief says tribe won't bail the state out for a decade of fiscal irresponsibility.
Read the story: Chuck Hoskin Jr. sworn in as Cherokees' 18th elected principal chief