Amidst all of the political and social hatred prevalent in our world, it is up to each individual to act in a way we expect from others.
If you’re against illegal activities, then don’t break the laws, like speeding, distracted driving, etc.
If you’re against corruption, quit cheating on your taxes, taking government assistance undeservingly, etc.
The most dangerous moment for society is the moment one individual believes he or she is above the law.
We are individuals who through our independent actions and words shape society as a whole.
I am not.pro-Trump or anti-Trump. I am not pro-Democrat or pro-Republican.
I support what is best in the big picture of life..
I want to urge, or rather beg, any and all of my friends and fellow Oklahomans and Americans to stop inciting hate and start writing realistic legislation to get this country back in order.
