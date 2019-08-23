Kudos to the Tulsa World for calling out the glaring falsehood in an editor's note from a letter writer regarding the gun policy from Sen. Kamala Harris ("Mass murders are caused by evil," Aug. 16).
Neither Sen. Harris nor any other Democratic candidate for president calls for, as alleged by the letter writer, “having law enforcement go to every house in the country and confiscate all their guns.”
This sort of lie is one of the many facets of a wholesale propaganda campaign intended to scare the uninformed into an ironclad opposition to any common sense gun regulation.
I imagine the writer actually believes the lie passed along. I urge her and her cohorts to seek the truth instead of spreading malicious misinformation from the National Rifle Association.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video
New Cherokee Nation principal chief says tribe won't bail the state out for a decade of fiscal irresponsibility.
Read the story: Chuck Hoskin Jr. sworn in as Cherokees' 18th elected principal chief