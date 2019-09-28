It's time to thank America's oil and gas industry. With the recent events in Saudi Arabia, Americans can rest assured that we have ample oil to run our refineries.
While pump prices may rise, we won't see interruptions as we have in the past during the major oil embargoes.
We are sitting on about 24 days of supply with the government holding an additional 37 days of supply of its own.
This is all the result of the new technologies developed by the industry over the past decade or more allowing us to extract more oil than we previously thought possible.
We are the world's largest producer of oil which has allowed us to reduce our imports and rely less on oil coming from these volatile places in the world.
Today's oil and gas industry is a high-tech one, and billions and billions of dollars of investment have made us more energy secure.
It's time we stop trashing the industry and give thanks to those who keep the lights on and all of our vehicles running.
I always wonder just how those who protest the use of fossil fuels get to the protest site.
