Please quit adding an “Editor’s Note” to so many of the letters to the editor. They are the opinion of the writer.
When and why did the Tulsa World editors decide they needed to fact-check the reader’s comments? The only time the newspaper used to comment was when they needed to defend themselves.
Ever since the last shake up in editorial duties for the World, the editor in charge of the letters seems to think it is her duty to defend a viewpoint which differs from the letter writer, particularly if the letter writer is of the conservative opinion.
The editorialists have the opportunity to write their own columns.
Let the people write their comments and leave them alone. We, the readers, have to be able to distinguish editorials (whether from the newspaper editors or from the public) from the news, and we don’t need editors commenting on the reader’s comments.
We can hardly read the Letters to the Editor anymore without one or more editor's notes. It is getting more than annoying.
Patricia Creech, Miami,Okla.
