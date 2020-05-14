Starting Friday, Jenks will be hosting a huge three-day youth baseball tournament for a whopping 83 teams, their fans and all of their germs.
Normally about 60 teams would be participating in such a tournament.
The Little League World Series tournaments have been canceled for the first time ever this year, and both Tulsa and Bixby nixed this event.
But apparently the COVID-19 virus is not a problem in Jenks, so its citizens are flinging open its ballpark complex gates and welcoming the crowds during this pandemic.
I'm a baseball-loving and human being-loving mom who is not on board with holding this tournament.
If you also are not on board with setting a precedent for large sporting-event gatherings like this being permitted in Oklahoma starting this week (when phase two of Gov. Kevin Stitt's plan is to go into effect), please let Stitt know that.
You just might help preempt the seeding of a new COVID-19 hotspot in Oklahoma.
Sometimes you just have to protect people from themselves.
One summer without baseball won't kill anybody, but a summer with it just might.
Jamee Markert, Tulsa
