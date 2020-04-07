Anyone who has traveled to the Oklahoma City area has probably visited an On Cue convenience store.
I like its design that extends the canopy from the gas pump area all the way to the store entrance to protect customers from the elements.
But, considering our present times, the most important feature to me, is that the restrooms do not have doors.
I’ve always wondered why many public restrooms have hands-free soap dispensers, hands-free faucets, hands-free hand dryers or paper towel dispensers, but then all that effort to stop the spread of germs for naught because you have to grab the door handle to exit.
That door handle has been grabbed by hundreds of other people, many of whom probably did not wash their hands.
Considering the current world-wide effort to eliminate the spread of COVID-19, wouldn’t it be a good idea for other convenience stores and businesses with public restrooms to adopt the same design as On Cue?
Mike Steele, Tulsa
