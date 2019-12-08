Tulsa World readers have voted for abolishing daylight saving time ("The new law readers want most? End daylight saving time," Nov. 25).
A following editorial mentioned that studies have correlated increased risk of heart attacks with the days immediately after the spring time change ("Tulsa World editorial: We have heard the voice of the masses, and that voice was shouting, 'End daylight saving time!'," Dec. 1).
Not mentioned were the other societal costs associated with daylight saving time: the three-fold increase in pedestrian fatalities during the weeks after the “fall back,” and a nearly 6% increase in workplace injuries following the “spring forward.”
What are the supposed benefits that offset these societal costs?
The World claims that daylight saving time saves energy, although the savings was described as “pretty modest.” In fact, studies in the U.S., Australia and Japan have shown that it increases, rather than decreases, residential energy usage.
Until 2006, Indiana had county-optional daylight saving time. This allowed researchers to compare the total annual residential energy usage of certain counties in southern Indiana for two years. The study showed a 1% increase in energy consumption after the spring transition, which then tapered off in mid-summer, but then jumped to 2% to 4% after the fall transition.
As for fear of commercial disadvantage if Oklahoma abolished daylight saving time, one need only look at Arizona, which has never had daylight saving time, and it appears to be doing just fine economically.
If Oklahoma legislators balance increased injury and death caused by daylight saving time with the zero benefit of it, the conclusion should be obvious.
