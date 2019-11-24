For the expanded Greenwood Museum, I propose installing a sculptured centerpiece of a life-sized artistic design of Sarah Page and Dick Roland with the backdrop of a 1921-style elevator.
As the tale of the Greenwood story continues to unfold, Sarah Page, the white female accuser and alleged victim, and Dick Roland, the accused young black man, are the main thrust and origin that sparked the 1921 Race Massacre.
Their sculpture should be front and center of the expanded museum. They are the two main characters of the Greenwood District’s massacre.
What better depicts the explanation for visitors and tourists and puts a face on what Jim Crow laws, racism, jealousy, bigotry, xenophobia, intolerance and hatred of others breed?
The sculpture would be a reflection of self-examination of humankind at its worst. Yet it would massage a pathway for new generations to reject old unjust policies and yesteryear racist notions to become agents of change for equality.
The sculpture would be for healing and a soul-searching diving board to explore the dark waters of prejudice and early crib conditioning ideologies that confuse and divide us.
This sculpture would be both iconic and properly set the real tone.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video