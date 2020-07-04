The Tulsa World’s advice column “Ask Amy” (June 28) addressed an issue which negatively effects significant numbers of our fellow Americans.
The issue: How should the adult children of bigoted, religious-fanatical parents react when their elderly parents refuse, as requested, to refrain from discussing politics and religion while they are together?
“Dear Amy” answered with this recommendation, which should be more broadly shared with the readers of the Tulsa World.
Read the book “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi. It states, “Denial is the heartbeat of racism.”
Every politician, law enforcer, educator and clergy person is advised to read this book.
