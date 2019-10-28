Oklahoma ranks 48th in the U.S. in teen pregnancy rates: 29.7 of every 1,000 teen girls in our state will become pregnant by age 20.
The national average is 18.8 births for every 1,000 teen girls. It is imperative we lower our teen pregnancy rates.
Teen parents are more likely to drop out of school and face long-term economic challenges.
A Tulsa World article celebrated Tulsa County's teen birth rate decline 35%. ("Teen birth rate declines 35%, two years sooner than goal for Tulsa County with a ‘a lot of work’ still left," Aug. 14).
While it is admirable and shows a tremendous amount of effort by the Tulsa Campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnancy and acknowledgment by Tulsa Public Schools of the importance of pregnancy prevention education, we cannot become complacent when our teen birth rate remains so much higher than the national average.
Research and international trends support comprehensive, medically accurate sex education that combines contraception information and abstinence to combat teen pregnancy.
We must push for laws to join the 13 other states requiring medically accurate information be provided to students and the 18 other states requiring inclusion of information about birth control options.
This is the only way Oklahoma can make progress towards improved outcomes for our teen citizens.
