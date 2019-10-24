Transition Fair

Criminal justice reform is at the forefront of Oklahoma legislation because the current system of incarceration without rehabilitation is not serving communities fiscally or in crime prevention.

Oklahoma takes the lead in incarceration rates, yet we still rank No. 40 in public safety.

Gov. Stitt has diligently worked to address this issue by developing the Criminal Justice Reentry, Supervision, Treatment and Opportunity Reform Task Force — or RESTORE.

As RESTORE works to examine options for reform and produce new legislation, citizens of Oklahoma should consider supporting these proposals.

With the passing of House Bill 1269, lower sentencing will be applied retroactively for many, meaning that certain inmates would have the opportunity to return to their families and communities.

For most, the struggle to succeed will begin upon their release. Under current policy, when someone exits prison, many of their rights and benefits as a U.S. citizen become inaccessible to them, including employment, housing and public assistance.

This only serves to stifle their potential and leads to continued criminal behavior, as well as other social ills like poverty, addiction, breakdown of the family unit and homelessness.

The work of RESTORE is important for all Oklahomans because only through investing in criminal rehabilitation can we truly anticipate reduced crime and safer communities.

Furthermore, by redirecting budget dollars away from corrections, we can invest in more preventative initiatives, such as mental health and education, that serve us all.

Brittany Graves, Tulsa

