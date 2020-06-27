In Sunday's World, Jonathan Small wrote there was a better way to improve health care in Oklahoma than voting for State Question 802 ("No, it won't improve hospital finances").
The political party that has controlled Oklahoma for the last several years and has also been against anything related to "Obamacare" keeps saying there is a better way, but they have not been able to come up with any way to tap into the federal money available.
Even after SQ 802 supporters secured far more signatures than needed to put this on the ballot, Gov. Kevin Stitt delayed setting a date for it until he could come up with his own plan. He submitted a plan, the Legislature gave him a funding mechanism to make it happen and then he vetoed his own bill! The party in control cannot even agree on how to move forward on this issue. That is why the petition got such overwhelming support across the state from a myriad of groups.
If anything is going to happen, apparently we can't rely on state government to make it happen.
I urge a Yes vote on SQ 802 so Oklahoma can move ahead and have access to these tax dollars that we are already paying.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video: