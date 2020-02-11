As a career public educator, it is my profound belief that the goal of public education is to communicate to kids that they matter.
Indeed, it should be the goal of every public institution and system to extend the lofty promises of our founding ideals to every single person above all else. It is with this compass I have supported presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in the past and continue to do so.
Sen. Sanders is the only candidate who has spent his entire life fighting for the same values and goals he fights for today. He is the only candidate who I see fighting for all of my students, especially those who are poor and disenfranchised. He is the only candidate who refuses to depend on the oligarchy that would see my students remain oppressed.
For this reason, even progressives revile and slander him.
No one can say anything about his track record or his embodied beliefs; they can only call him “unelectable.” We learned in 2016 that the construct of electability is different now than it ever has been. We need an iconoclast who thinks less about being elected and more about advocacy for the voices our systems silence.
For them, for my students, and for me, that is Bernie Sanders.
Dan Hahn, Tulsa
