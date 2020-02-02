As a teacher, coach and department chair in our district for the last 18 years, I have firsthand knowledge about the common sense and educator friendly position that John Croisant would bring to the Tulsa Public School Board of Education.
I have known John for close to 15 years. In that time, I have coached with him and taught with him. He is consistent in his expectations of students, staff and administrators.
John sets reachable goals and helps everyone along the way. John has a common-sense approach to education and sees opportunities that can be employed to better our students’ education.
I can say that while I know the names of some of the board members past and present, I do not know their credentials to lead our district in a way that actually helps education.
This is not the case for John Croisant.
He knows what teachers go through and their needs, he understands what works for our students, and his leadership is undeniable.
I am backing John Croisant for school board.
Adam L. Gist, Tulsa
Editor's Note: Adam L. Gist is an educator at Edison Preparatory Middle School and is not related to TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO