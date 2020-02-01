On Feb. 11 the voters in Tulsa Public Schools Districts 5 and 6 have the opportunity to change the direction of our district.
By change, I mean having a school board that will exercise its governance responsibilities, listen to the parents, be respectful of our teachers, support personnel and passionately care about the students.
Consider voting for Kelsey Royce in District 5 and Stephen Remington in District 6. Both candidates have their hands on the pulse of the district and understand the responsibilities of the board and administration.
There is a lack of transparency about the $20 million in cuts the public is told the board must make. The current administration has yet to provide real numbers and a spreadsheet of where these cuts should be made.
Right now all that has been seen is the administration juggling numbers like a shell game, closing schools, promoting charter schools and moving administrators around.
Royce and Remington have been asking questions and not getting straight answers to these important issues.
If TPS is going to attract new families and bring back former families and students, we need board members who ask the right questions, get the information and share it with the TPS community.
We need to elect Royce in District 5 and Remington in District 6 to the TPS board of education to ensure the future of public education in Tulsa.
