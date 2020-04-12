There are so many things about this pandemic that are heartbreaking, but I love the way we are finding new ways to communicate.
We have Christmas tree lights back in the yard (a Mayor G.T. Bynum suggestion), children’s colorful drawings in windows and driveways, new hand gestures since you can’t see a smile under a mask and teacher lessons and how-tos online.
Stores are instituting new safety measures and ways to get your groceries, and people are offering to pick up essentials for those who cannot do that themselves.
And, of course, people from all over the country are putting themselves in danger by taking their skills to high-risk areas. I guarantee there are and will be more good things to see!
