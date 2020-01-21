Given the worldwide existential angst going into 2020, it may be worth standing back to gain a little perspective about where we’ve been and where we are today.
In 1994, the late astrophysicist Carl Sagan, the author of “Contact,” published a book titled, “Pale Blue Dot: A Vision of the Human Future in Space.” Looking back from a million miles out, Sagan sees the earth as a pale blue dot.
And he writes, “From this distant vantage point, the Earth might not seem of any particular interest. But for us, it's different. Consider again that dot. That's here. That's home. That's us. On it everyone you love, everyone you know, everyone you ever heard of, every human being who ever was, lived out their lives.
"The aggregate of our joy and suffering, thousands of confident religions, ideologies, and economic doctrines, every hunter and forager, every hero and coward, every creator and destroyer of civilization, every king and peasant, every young couple in love, every mother and father, hopeful child, inventor and explorer, every teacher of morals, every corrupt politician, every ‘superstar,’ every ‘supreme leader,’ every saint and sinner in the history of our species lived there – on a mote of dust suspended in a sunbeam.”
I think we could all use a little humility these days.
Herb Van Fleet, Tulsa
