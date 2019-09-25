In reference to “State general revenue hits target in August despite gross production tax slide" (Sept. 11), income tax receipts for August were $180 million-plus.
Of this, over $178 million was paid by individuals while corporations paid $1.7 million. Sales taxes totaled $167 million, and gross oil and gas revenue was $15 million-plus.
Alcohol, tobacco, fuel, cigarette and use taxes made up $13.7 million.
It doesn’t take much to see who pays the bulk of the income to the state.
It also doesn’t take much reading to find that education and health care, among other vital services, have been drastically underfunded for many years.
To my way of thinking, it wouldn’t be too difficult to solve our funding worries while at the same
time being a lot fairer to the lower- and middle-income people of the state.
If we would raise the minimum under which no state income tax is assessed, raise the income tax on incomes over a certain amount, such as $80,000 or $100,000 per year to 6.5% or 7%; raise the production tax on all oil and gas to 7% or 8%; and exempt all food purchases from sales tax, the burden would be much fairer and the gross revenues would more likely remain relatively stable.
George Welliver, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video
New Cherokee Nation principal chief says tribe won't bail the state out for a decade of fiscal irresponsibility.
Read the story: Chuck Hoskin Jr. sworn in as Cherokees' 18th elected principal chief