As the proud mother of a manager-in-training at one of our city’s restaurants, I implore hungry citizens for patience and grace when dealing with these employees.
These are unprecedented times for everyone, even the restaurant industry. They are working with skeletal crews, under new guidelines and procedures, and getting slammed with online orders, which all seem to come in simultaneously.
Mistakes will be made. Orders will be late.
Let’s please be thankful these places are remaining open for business and that the employees are showing up to work.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video