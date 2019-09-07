After reading the column by Risha Grant (“America is broken, and your thoughts and prayers are not enough,” Aug. 17) it was clear that racism can be best analyzed using the medical model. After all, it is a terrible disease.
First is its prevalence. As Grant illustrated, it is much, much more prevalent than one could imagine, you simply have to ask the right questions.
Second, how severe is it? We know of it's unbelievably horrific consequences in its malignant form, but what about the more insidious consequences? Is it ever really benign?
Third, is it contagious? And, how quickly can it spread?
Fourth, what catalysts can cause racism's transition from benign to malignant?
Fifth, can it be treated? Regardless of the answer, we know that treatment is much easier in earlier, less advanced forms than in its later stages.
Sixth, can it be prevented? We know that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.
After talking with young people, I think the answer is yes. Perhaps if we can just limp along long enough, the next generation will markedly decrease racial bias.
Please talk about racism to all those young people you encounter. When should you start? Like all important lessons, the best time is in utero, before they are even born.
In reality, parents and children's influencers should model accepting all races as equals in thoughts and actions.
