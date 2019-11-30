The state senator’s idea about tax credits to defray the cost of gun safety classes got me thinking ("State Sen. Nathan Dahm pushes tax credit for gun safety classes," Nov. 14).
How about tax credits for us noncarrying citizens?
We are also exercising our Constitutional rights, and we could use the money for Kevlar vests for when we want to go outside.
It might also be put in a special savings account to help defray funeral or health care costs generated by an overzealous carrier.
