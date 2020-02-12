In the guest column by Adam Michel (“The left is itching to repeal your tax cuts,” Jan. 26), he explains in detail how much more the average taxpayer will have to pay should the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act be repealed.
Business will pay more as well. There is no denying the average taxpayer and business benefited from this tax cut, and Michel lists some of the benefits.
What is not included is how this tax cut was paid by increasing the deficit by another trillion dollars and the prosperity being alluded to is not used to reduce our deficit.
We traded having more pocket money today for increasing the debt of our country for future generations.
We all want tax cuts, but it needs to occur responsibly and without burdening future generations.
Congress is not concerned about the national debt or our future, so this tax cut was easy, especially in an election year.
This business owner is very concerned about our children’s future and our ever-increasing national debt.
To be concerned about one’s life and well-being for this personal lifetime is neither wise, responsible nor considerate of future generations. A senior analyst should include facts to include the rest of the story.
