Our students are not back "in school," but they are learning from home, thanks to the remarkable teachers and personnel in our schools.
Some of our students have access to computers. Many students checked them out from the school systems.
But about 30% who don't have access to the internet are learning from packets prepared by the teacher.
What ingenuity this takes!
As they were learning to be teachers, there were no classes on how to prepare for this scenario.
I am amazed that in two weeks the teachers and other personnel were able to have teaching and learning back in place.
Let's appreciate all that they do.
