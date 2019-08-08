Columnist George Will lamented the Democrats are trying to lose the election by taking 217 million people off private insurance ("Like the 1919 White Sox, the 2020 Democrats seem to be trying to lose .... and so are the Republicans," Aug. 1).
I am going to call my attorney and change my will so my child can have my precious private insurance.
What do you think my attorney will say?
I would like to say "thank you" to all the parents who voted for Lyndon Johnson and a Democratic Congress so Medicare could become law.
I want to thank them for the legacy they left me, and you should as well.
Jim Webb, Owasso
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.