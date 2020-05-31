In this unprecedented age of coronavirus and the closing of our society, I would like to recognize the tireless, selfless work that is being performed in our senior living facilities in Oklahoma.
As the founding chairperson of the Assisted Living Association in Oklahoma, we helped create a unique residential option to seniors over 25 years ago.
What I witnessed then and now is a love of residents that enhances their daily lives.
This industry is a 24-hour, 365-day reality. With this lock down, one can only imagine how stressful the daily operation is for staff and residents alike.
I know of administrators who have had two or three days off in the past three months, working 10-12 hour days.
I also know of staff members who have put their personal lives on hold to care for our most vulnerable citizens who reside in communities at this difficult time.
This is happening in retirement, assisted living and nursing homes across the state. What dedication and love of their residents!
Providers tell me now, more than ever, the love and care for the residents is unprecedented. They should be commended for their heroic efforts and keeping residents safe and well cared for.
If you know of someone who works with seniors in Oklahoma communities, thank them for all they are doing. It would be well appreciated. Truly, they are heroes in the world of front-line workers.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video