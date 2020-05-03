While the world focuses on those working the front lines during this COVID-19 pandemic, the logistics chain and other often unseen industries are working round the clock to keep us supplied and the economy moving.
While these workers aren’t on the medical front lines, they are sacrificing daily during this crisis to serve communities across the country and in Oklahoma.
A multi-modal network of trains, trucks, planes and ships that moves 54 tons of goods for every American each year lies at the heart of this system.
Freight rail is one of those backbone industries, hauling nearly 300 million tons of goods throughout Oklahoma every year.
Like other essential businesses, the freight-rail network constitutes “critical infrastructure,” according to the federal and state governments.
Thousands of railroad employees and contractors, including nearly 2,000 Oklahomans, are working 24/7 to keep the supply chain running in support of our communities.
Trains deliver everything we rely on from essential consumer goods and food to the chemicals used to make medicines to the fuel that generates electricity.
Please join me in recognizing the railroad men and women, along with all transportation employees, who are working on the front lines of the supply chain to keep society and the economy moving during this critical time.
