Thank you to the Tulsa Air National Guard for looping around Collinsville in its flyover on April 30 honoring Bailey Medical Center and St. John Owasso.
I’m sure it gave a lot of deserving health care workers in eastern Oklahoma a moment of relief and joy from the tremendous job they are doing.
Gallery: Oklahoma Air National Guard flyover in Tulsa
FLYOVER
Jets from the 138th fighter wing fly over Saint Francis Hospital near 61st and Yale in Tulsa on April 30, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
Air National Guard Flyover
Nurses, doctors, techs and support personnel gathered in the P2 parking lot in front of Saint Francis Hospital to watch a the Air National Guard flyover Oklahoma hospitals in salute to healthcare workers in Tulsa on Thursday, April 30, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Editor
Air National Guard Flyover
Jessica Tudor, a surgical technologist, videos jets as they fly over a large American flag that nurses, doctors, technicians and support personnel hold in a parking lot at Saint Francis Hospital on Thursday afternoon. The Air National Guard flyover above Oklahoma hospitals was in salute to health care workers who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Editor
Fly Over
Air National Guard jets fly between Hillcrest Medical Center and Ascension St. John in midtown. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Fly Over
Spectators watch as the Air National Guard fliy between Hillcrest Hospital and St. John Health Center in Tulsa, OK, April 30, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Fly Over
Spectators watch as the Air National Guard fly between Hillcrest Hospital and St. John Health Center in Tulsa, OK, April 30, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Air National Guard Flyover
Nurses, doctors, techs and support personnel gathered in the P2 parking lot in front of Saint Francis Hospital to watch a the Air National Guard flyover Oklahoma hospitals in salute to healthcare workers in Tulsa on Thursday, April 30, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Editor
Air National Guard Flyover
Nurses, doctors, techs and support personnel gathered in the P2 parking lot in front of Saint Francis Hospital to watch a the Air National Guard flyover Oklahoma hospitals in salute to healthcare workers in Tulsa on Thursday, April 30, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Editor
FLYOVER
Jets from the 138th fighter wing fly over Saint Francis Hospital near 61st and Yale in Tulsa on April 30, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
CV Flyover MB
Oklahoma Air National Guard jets pass Saint Francis Hospital South during a flyover of Oklahoma hospitals to honor medical staff during the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, April 30, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Air National Guard Flyover
Nurses, doctors, techs and support personnel gathered in the P2 parking lot in front of Saint Francis Hospital to watch a the Air National Guard flyover Oklahoma hospitals in salute to healthcare workers in Tulsa on Thursday, April 30, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Editor
Air National Guard Flyover
Nurses, doctors, technicians and support workers hold an American flag in the P2 parking lot in front of Saint Francis Hospital to watch the Air National Guard flyover on Thursday afternoon. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Editor
CV Flyover MB
Bob Aycock uses binoculars to search for Oklahoma Air National Guard jets at Saint Francis Hospital South during a flyover of Oklahoma hospitals to honor medical staff during the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, April 30, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
CV Flyover MB
Jo Farry (left), her dog Chloe and Carol Rush wait for Oklahoma Air National Guard jets to appear at Saint Francis Hospital South during a flyover of Oklahoma hospitals to honor medical staff during the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, April 30, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
CV Flyover MB
Bob Aycock uses binoculars to search for Oklahoma Air National Guard jets at Saint Francis Hospital South during a flyover of Oklahoma hospitals to honor medical staff during the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, April 30, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
FLYOVER
Jets from the 138th fighter wing fly over Saint Francis Hospital near 61st and Yale in Tulsa on April 30, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
FLYOVER
Jets from the 138th fighter wing fly over Saint Francis Hospital near 61st and Yale in Tulsa on April 30, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
FLYOVER
Jets from the 138th fighter wing fly over Saint Francis Hospital near 61st and Yale in Tulsa on April 30, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
FLYOVER
People gather to see a flyover of Saint Francis Hospital near 61st and Yale of the 138th fighter wing based in Tulsa on April 30, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
FLYOVER
People gather to see a flyover of Saint Francis Hospital near 61st and Yale of the 138th fighter wing based in Tulsa on April 30, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
FLYOVER
People wait for a flyover of Saint Francis Hospital near 61st and Yale of the 138th fighter wing based in Tulsa on April 30, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
FLYOVER
People gather to see a flyover of Saint Francis Hospital near 61st and Yale of the 138th fighter wing based in Tulsa on April 30, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
FLYOVER
People gather to see a flyover of Saint Francis Hospital near 61st and Yale of the 138th fighter wing based in Tulsa on April 30, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
FLYOVER
A man shoots photos during a flyover of Saint Francis Hospital near 61st and Yale of the 138th fighter wing based in Tulsa on April 30, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
FLYOVER
People gather to see a flyover of Saint Francis Hospital near 61st and Yale of the 138th fighter wing based in Tulsa on April 30, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
FLYOVER
People gather to see a flyover of Saint Francis Hospital near 61st and Yale of the 138th fighter wing based in Tulsa on April 30, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
FLYOVER
People gather to see a flyover of Saint Francis Hospital near 61st and Yale of the 138th fighter wing based in Tulsa on April 30, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
FLYOVER
People gather to see a flyover of Saint Francis Hospital near 61st and Yale of the 138th fighter wing based in Tulsa on April 30, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
FLYOVER
People gather to see a flyover of Saint Francis Hospital near 61st and Yale of the 138th fighter wing based in Tulsa on April 30, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
