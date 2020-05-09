Thank you to the Tulsa Air National Guard for looping around Collinsville in its flyover on April 30 honoring Bailey Medical Center and St. John Owasso.

I’m sure it gave a lot of deserving health care workers in eastern Oklahoma a moment of relief and joy from the tremendous job they are doing.

