In my effort to stay positive I would like to thank the Tulsa World for publishing three pages of beautiful writing and illustration in the April 12 newspaper.
I devoured the articles written by Ginnie Graham, the Rev. Ray A. Owens, Bill Blankenship, Wayne Greene and the Easter Sonrise by Bruce Plante.
I hope many others were able to lift their spirits by reading the thoughts from local citizens including letters to the editor.
It sure made my day better!
