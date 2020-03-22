My heart skips a beat when I open up the first section of my Tulsa World each morning.
The “Remembering” pieces written in memory of the victims of the horrendous bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City on April 19, 1995, touch my heart.
My prayers continue for the family and friends of the people who lost their lives, the survivors of the bombing and the brave individuals in various departments and companies who we continue to thank for their help during and after this horrendous incident in our great state.
Thank you, Tulsa World, for allowing us to remember.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video