Thank you to restaurant critic Scott Cherry for his beautiful Thanksgiving Day story on Eddie Chamat and his free meals program at Duffy's Restaurant in Broken Arrow ("Thankful Edition: Eddie Chamat appreciates helping hand on rough first trip to U.S.," Nov. 28).
Most of us long-time customers know Eddie is quite a guy with a wonderful story to tell. Scott Cherry helped tell it in a most beautiful way.
Bob Lewis, Broken Arrow
