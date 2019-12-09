Thankful Eddie

Eddie Chamat, the owner of Duffy’s Restaurant, 706 South Elm Place in Broken Arrow, with long-time waitress Linda Spaulding on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World

Thank you to restaurant critic Scott Cherry for his beautiful Thanksgiving Day story on Eddie Chamat and his free meals program at Duffy's Restaurant in Broken Arrow ("Thankful Edition: Eddie Chamat appreciates helping hand on rough first trip to U.S.," Nov. 28).

Most of us long-time customers know Eddie is quite a guy with a wonderful story to tell. Scott Cherry helped tell it in a most beautiful way.

Bob Lewis, Broken Arrow

