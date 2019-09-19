Kudos to the organizers, vendors, elected officials and participants in the recent Developmental Disabilities Awareness Rally held at the Guthrie Green that focused on the tremendous resource our community has in those who live with a disability and the many organizations dedicated to helping individuals achieve their potentials ("Developmental Disabilities Awareness Rally brings people together at Tulsa's Guthrie Green," Sept. 11).
According to the Health Research Funding, the United States has seen a 17% increase in the amount of developmental disabilities diagnosed in children since 2000 in a demographic that already has 15% of its population with one or more developmental disabilities.
That’s 1 in 6 children affected with a disability.
Statistics show that with an adequate amount of resources, these individuals can live and thrive as an integral and productive part of our society. Tulsa is a supportive and generous community.
This first Developmental Disabilities Awareness Rally is a good step in highlighting the need for our support in this growing segment of an under-served population.
The Rev. Deacon John M. Johnson, Tulsa,
