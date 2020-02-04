When I opened the Sunday Review section of the the New York Times on Jan. 12, I was despondent to see the centerfold picture of a gravesite with an Oklahoma mother mourning four of her five children. I immediately thought we were once again to be used as a bad example.
But, the article turned out to use the Tulsa experience with the Women in Recovery Program as a wonderful example of how an investment in human capital can be successful.
Aside from the human benefit, the program, largely funded by the George Kaiser Family Foundation, has saved Oklahoma $70 million in prison spending.
I then turned to the Tulsa World only to find the explanation in the Opinion section via an interview with Ken Levit, the executive director of the George Kaiser Family Foundation.
It can be summarized as: (1) avoid politics, (2) put aside personal prejudices and preferences (such as the need to increase “personal responsibility”) and (3) employ a person with the knowledge, skills and abilities, like a Ken Levit, to direct the effort.
Thank you Tulsa for providing such a clear example for the rest of the nation, and thank you, George Kaiser, for making it possible.
Blaine M. Sayre, M.D., Tulsa
