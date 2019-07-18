I would like to add to the accolades collected by Tim Stanley in a recent letter to the editor ("Story about late brothers in World War II appreciated," June 30).
On June 30, Stanley told my story of retrieving prisoners of war of the Vietnam War who died in captivity. His description of the emotions involved were spot on ("'The most emotional, important, satisfying and yet, traumatic thing I have ever done': 45 years after mission to bring back Vietnam POW remains, retired aviator revisits experience in new book.").
It was almost as if he was there observing when we first saw those small green boxes, each of which contained the remains of one of our heroes. Thanks, Tim, for your sensitivity.
John E. "Jack" O'Connor, Broken Arrow
Editor's note: O'Connor is a retired major of the U.S. Air Force.
