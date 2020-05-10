Thank you to all those who continue to advertise in the Tulsa World, helping to keep it publishing at this time.
And thank you to the editors for the extra puzzles in the Sports section. I have been introduced to a few new types that I really enjoy as well as more of the old favorites (crossword puzzles, Sudoku).
Another big thank you to the carrier who always deposits the paper in the driveway, carefully wrapped and very early in the morning.
While the e-edition is a good idea, much of my work is online, and the last thing I want to do is read the newspaper online.
The Tulsa World paper edition is a big part of my mornings, and I hope it stays that way. You're doing a great job!
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video