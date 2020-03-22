I have been wondering for weeks how to express my appreciation for the newspaper we have here in Tulsa.
The local and state coverage is excellent; the writing is excellent.
My concern has been about the charter school happenings juxtaposed with the real struggle of Tulsa Public Schools to do the job needed in our community.
The conflict between the tribes and our governor seems unnecessary.
Then there is the health care crisis, and the poultry industry versus our clean waters and streams.
Good investigations and reporting have shone light on these and other issues.
But now with our new reality, how grateful I am that we can depend on this source. Oh, we need it even more!
Be safe all you on the front line and keep us informed.
