In a world of confrontation, accusations and negative news, I would like to relay a story on the positive side that reinforces my belief in humanity.
Recently, my wife and I were traveling to the Kansas City area to attend a play in which our grandchildren were participating.
A noise developed in the undercarriage of our vehicle, and we could not ascertain its source.
We pulled into a farm implement dealer in Iola, Kansas. I entered the repair area, and a young man was on lunch break. I described our dilemma, and he crawled under a hot vehicle on a very hot day.
His inspection revealed a broken fuel tank strap and advised it would be dangerous to continue our trip as is.
He installed a ratchet strap, secured it very well but told us to check it periodically.
We were on time for the play and made it home safely.
He basically told us to pay it forward. I hope Iola and his company appreciate this young man’s actions as much as we did.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.