Hats off to editorial writer Ginnie Graham for her wonderful article on President Harry S. Truman ("Lesson on how leaders used to give 'em hell," May 17).
After reading it thoroughly three times, it occurred to me that not only was he one of my favorite presidents but also a top favorite with my father, Joe Blackman.
Over the years, I've heard many quotes and stories from my father that are written in Merle Miller's book, "Plain Speaking, an oral biography of Harry S. Truman," published in 1974.
Many years ago my father gave me the book. It has been on quite a journey over the past 40 years.
A bit of panic ensued as I dashed to our den library to hopefully find it. And there it was, sitting between Abraham Lincoln and Barbara Bush.
My Dad took excellent care of his things, and this 46-year-old book is in great shape.
Tomorrow I'll begin reading again with gratitude for my Dad's influence and thankfulness for Ginnie Graham's piece that brought this special president into my life again.
