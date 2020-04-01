Tulsa World Newspapers

Tulsa World newspapers during the first week of the COVID-19 virus severely affecting Oklahoma. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World

 JOHN CLANTON

Thank you, Tulsa World, for bringing researched facts and sanity into this pandemic.

I have never been more thankful for my subscription.

There is so much misinformation out there that it is very difficult to discern what to take seriously. I am grateful that I can rely on my morning paper for updates.

Your organization of the information makes it easy to assimilate. The extra puzzles are nice, too.

Again, thank you for your diligence in this very strange and scary time.

Linda Barnett, Tulsa

