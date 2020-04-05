We have been sheltering in place for three weeks. Although I miss my friends and activities, it has been very relaxing with time to read, visit on the phone with old friends and do our own thing in our own time.
I feel very safe and well-protected here at Covenant Living at Inverness.
We can cook or get takeout from the kitchen. Our staff and administration really care about us as we do them.
There is an atmosphere of love and community that surprised me when I moved here.
Because we cannot enjoy visiting with each other as normal, we exercise with each other from our balconies with our trainer leading us from the courtyard.
Recently, we did like the Italians and sang from our balconies. My husband led us in the old familiar tunes to all sing together.
We thank God that we are here being protected and cared for instead of being on our own in this coronavirus world.
MaryEmma Bristow, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO